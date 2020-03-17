Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: In line to return by Opening Day

Stanton (calf) could be ready to play by the start of the regular season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton suffered a Grade 1 right calf strain in late February and was originally expected to start the season on the injured list. However, MLB announced Monday that Opening Day will not take place for at least eight weeks, clearing a path for Stanton to be healthy for the start of the campaign. The slugger has been targeting a return in April, well before the new mid-May estimated date for the commencement of the regular season.