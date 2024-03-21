Stanton went 3-for-3 with three home runs and eight RBI in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

After slimming down over the winter, Stanton got off to a rather slow start to spring training, but he flipped the narrative with one huge offensive performance. He hit a grand slam among his three homers, and with three swings of the bat, he improved his Grapefruit League line from .250/.314/.406 to .314/.359/.714. It's nice to see his trademark power is still there, but durability remains a major concern given Stanton has fallen short of 400 plate appearances each of the past two seasons.