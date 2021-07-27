Stanton did not end up playing the outfield as expected during this past weekend's series at Boston, but he is scheduled to log time there during the Yankees' series at Miami that begins July 30, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Stanton was slated to see his first action in the field this season at Fenway Park, but he instead started all four games of the series at DH. The slugger now appears set to return to the field during New York's next road interleague series, which will take place in Miami -- where Stanton spent the first eight seasons of his big-league career -- beginning this Friday. That news is certainly a positive for fantasy managers who roster the veteran, since he would otherwise be limited to pinch-hitting duties in the National League park.