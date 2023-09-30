Stanton remains on the bench for Saturday's game against the Royals, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

With the Yankees eliminated from the playoffs, the team is prioritizing giving at-bats to younger players, sitting the 33-year-old Stanton twice in a row. Even if the Yankees did have something to play for, they might not want to give everyday at-bats to a player who's hit .191/.275/.420 in 101 games this season. His 89 wRC+ sets a career low by a wide margin over his 116 wRC+ from last season and doesn't bode well for him heading into his age-34 campaign.