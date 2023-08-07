Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Kiner-Falefa is riding pine for the series opener in Chicago, but he still appears to be the Yankees' preferred option in left field based on how the playing time has been distributed since Aaron Judge returned from the injured list July 28. The 28-year-old started in all but one of the previous nine games and posted a strong .353 on-base percentage to go with one home run, four RBI and four additional runs. Billy McKinney will spell Kiner-Falefa in left field Monday.