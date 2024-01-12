Stroman signed a two-year, $37 million deal with the Yankees on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. He also has a vesting option for a third year.

Stroman opted out of the final year of his contract with the Cubs worth $21 million to become a free agent this offseason. Though he'll sacrifice a bit from that mark in annual value, he locked in at least one additional year of security. Stroman has dealt with injuries in the last two seasons, but he has maintained an ERA of 3.50 or below in three of the last four campaigns and is a strong addition to a rotation that already features Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon.