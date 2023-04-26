Kahnle (biceps) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session at Target Field on Wednesday, and he'll throw another side session Sunday in Texas, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Kahnle said after his bullpen session Wednesday that he "felt great," but he will now need to see how he responds to the session in the coming days before the Yankees determine his next steps. The 33-year-old has yet to make his season debut after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis during spring training. Once healthy, Kahnle should be a middle-innings option out of the bullpen, but he'll likely need to make multiple rehab appearances before he's eligible to return from the 60-day injured list in late May.