We're nearly at the halfway mark for Week 7 and Wednesday's main slate will be jam-packed with action. Thirteen games will tip off between 7-10:30 p.m. ET. Will anyone top Luka Doncic's outrageous stat line from Tuesday's three-game slate? That remains to be seen. We'll go over what you might've missed by reviewing three players on a roll before identifying an ideal trade target and a DFS play for Wednesday.

Who's hot

This year's scoring leader eclipsed 40 points for the fifth time this season on Tuesday. Doncic's 41-point triple-double helped the Dallas Mavericks edge out the Golden State Warriors. He tallied 12 rebounds and 12 assists in the matchup to go along with four steals and one rejection. This won't be the last time Doncic puts up a stat line of this caliber this season. It appears like only injury will stop him from finishing as the top Fantasy performer of the year.

Randle fell one assist short of a triple-double in his final Week 6 game on Sunday and kept his momentum going with an explosive scoring performance against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. The New York Knicks forward scored a season-high 36 points. He made six of his 13 attempts from long range and tallied seven rebounds with five assists. Randles's having a resurgent year and seems poised to move past Karl-Anthony Towns in the power forward standing soon.

Anfernee Simons POR • SG • #1 PPG 23.9 APG 4.3 SPG 1 3P/G 4.158 View Profile

Simons is doing what everyone expected him to since Damian Lillard went down with yet another injury. The Portland Trail Blazers combo guard has been astounding over his past five games, averaging 27.8 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.6 rebounds on 46.2 percent shooting. He's logged more than 40 minutes per contest during that stretch while scoring 37 or more points twice. There's no timetable for Lillard's return, so Simons should remain a premier Fantasy option for the foreseeable future.

Who to buy

Jamal Murray DEN • PG • #27 PPG 17.3 APG 5 SPG 1.06 3P/G 1.813 View Profile

The Denver Nuggets are letting Murray loose. He logged at least 30 minutes in seven straight games before scoring 31 points in 25 minutes against the Houston Rockets on Monday. While Bones Hyland and Michael Porter Jr. are sure to get back healthy at some point, it's becoming clear that Murray is the preferred second option. He's averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in November.

Wednesday DFS play

Karl-Anthony Towns is set to miss 4-6 weeks with a calf sprain, so several Minnesota Timberwolves forwards are in for a boost in exposure. Anderson averages the sixth-most minutes per game (20.5) for the Timberwolves and his immediate competition, Taurean Prince, is set to miss all of this week with a shoulder injury. Anderson's averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game through two starts this season.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.