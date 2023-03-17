Center domination was at the forefront of yet another slate in Thursday's five-game selection. Quite a few notable frontcourt players posted impressive double-doubles, but there were some surprises as well from role players who aren't normally among the cream of the crop as well. There's plenty to keep track of ahead of Friday's eight-game main slate, but we'll reflect on who's hot and not before identifying a prime DFS play to target going into the weekend here.

Who's hot

There's simply no slowing down Sabonis. The Sacramento Kings center paced all players in Fantasy points on Thursday after following up back-to-back triple-doubles with 24 points, 21 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks against the Brooklyn Nets. He's now totaled at least 21 points and 20 rebounds in four games this season. Sabonis is logging a season-high 36.4 minutes per game in March and his team is likely to continue leaning on him in hopes of bettering their playoff positioning.

The Denver Nuggets snapped their four-game losing streak by topping the Detroit Pistons on Thursday and Jokic helped power his team to victory with another near-triple-double performance. He tallied 30 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists in the contest. While the two-time MVP wasn't very aggressive on offense early, he finished with an uber-efficient 14-for-18 shooting night.

McGruder has slowly been building steam as a Pistons starter and exploded his last time out. He scored 20 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals against the Nuggets. McGruder knocked down nine of his 11 shots and four of his five attempts from long range while logging 34 minutes. It appears that he could remain Detroit's starting small forward down the stretch at this rate.

Who's not

Tillman's cooled off some since he first took over for Steven Adams as the Memphis Grizzlies' starting center. He's totaled just 16 points and eight rebounds in his past two games combined. While he's shot an efficient 70 percent from the field during that span, his offensive involvement is down. He has a chance to bounce back against the San Antonio Spurs, but the rotation has begun to filter in more reserve bigs lately.

DFS play

James Harden PHI • PG • #1 PPG 22 APG 10.3 SPG 1.26 3P/G 2.277 View Profile

Harden is arguably amid his best month of the season right now. The Philadelphia 76ers star is averaging 23.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game in March so far through seven outings. He'll get to run one of the league's best pick and roll combos against the Charlotte Hornets, who are down a starting center, on Friday. Joel Embiid amassed 53 points and 12 boards the last time these two teams faced off, so I'm not against pairing Harden and his favorite big man in Round 2.

