There was no shortage of scoring in Tuesday's eight-game main slate with seven players eclipsing 30 points by the time the final buzzer of the night rang. While no player topped the piping hot Damian Lillard's mark of 38 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo paced all players in Fantasy points with a near triple-double performance. There's another stud who seemed primed to stand out on Wednesday, but we'll go over who's not and player to target in trades before intensifying the premier DFS play here.

Who's hot

Antetokounmpo is looking fresh coming off a three-day layoff and has already posted two strong stat lines this week. The Milwaukee Bucks star followed up Monday's 46-point double-double against the Sacramento Kings by posting 36 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists against the Phoenix Suns in the second leg of a back-to-back. He's averaging 34.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 7.0 rebounds through five March outings.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are being cautious with SGA in March, but that hasn't stopped him from producing at an elite level whenever he touches the court. The point guard returned from a one-game break to score 35 points with seven rebounds and four assists against the Brooklyn Nets. He's averaging 35.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting at least 50 percent from the field and 3-point range in four games this month.

Mikal Bridges BKN • SF • #1 PPG 19 APG 3.4 SPG 1.13 3P/G 1.986 View Profile

Bridges has seamlessly transitioned into a first option on offense since moving from the Phoenix Suns to Brooklyn. He scored at least 30 points for the seventh time in 14 games with the Nets on Tuesday by rattling home 34 points. He didn't do a ton as a rebounder or playmaker but did reject four shots. Bridges is averaging 26.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 50.6 percent shooting as a Net.

Who to buy

Isaiah Stewart is shut down for the season so there won't be any confusion about Wiseman's role with the Detroit Pistons moving forward. The former second overall pick is nearly averaging a double-double since leaving the Golden State Warriors. He's notched 13.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per contest across 10 outings with Detroit.

DFS play

Joel Embiid PHI • C • #21 PPG 33.4 RPG 10 BPG 1.65 View Profile

There's no need to get cute with this slate. Roster Embiid against the Jarrett Allen-less Cleveland Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is a capable defender, but he's not nearly strong enough to deal with Embiid's physicality for an entire game. The Philadelphia 76ers star posted 29 points and 14 rebounds against the Cavs without Allen just last month despite shooting 9-for-21 from the field. I doubt he'll be that inefficient the second time around.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.