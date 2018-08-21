2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Preseason Week 2 Believe It or Not

Need Fantasy Football draft advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

We're getting closer to real football, but last week was a good reminder we aren't there yet.

After all, we're seeing 69-yard touchdown passes and people are getting excited about things receivers are doing with Geno Smith. Neither of those things sounds like the real football I know. What is real is the hype being created.

Let's sort through the second full week of the preseason to see what, if anything, we should believe. Once again, thanks to everyone who tweeted their suggestions. I've included three of those tweets below.

Mike Williams is the second best receiver on the Chargers.

Isn't this what we've wanted? After a frustrating rookie season plagued by injury, Mike Williams has gotten quite a bit of buzz this offseason. His hulking touchdown catch in the Chargers second preseason game only added to the excitement. It also helped remind us why Williams was a top-10 pick. He was arguably the most talented receiver in last year's draft class, and he possesses a skillset that lends itself to red-zone production. It's also a skillset no other receiver on the Chargers can match.

Verdict: Don't believe it.

You saw the Geno Smith tease. That's not enough to throw this play out; it was highlight worthy. But it also happened in the third quarter against a seventh-round corner. The Chargers had two extended drives with Philip Rivers in the first quarter of this game. On the first drive Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams played every snap, while Travis Benjamin came in for three-receiver sets. On the second drive, Mike Williams earned one snap, same as Geremy Davis.

It may be that Mike Williams turns into the second best receiver on the Chargers, but by every indication we have is he's no better than fourth on the depth chart. Tyrell Williams is still the team's big receiver outside, and he made a nice 21-yard reception on Rivers' first pass of the game. Do I think the younger Williams should eventually emerge? I hope so. But I'm not going to draft like he already has.

Patrick Mahomes will make Tyreek Hill awesome, Sammy Watkins a bust.

Tyreek Hill leads the league in receiving yards. Bonus taek: Sammy Watkins is a bust!!1! — J (@jhaug2) August 20, 2018

Ok, at least this one happened with the starters. Mahomes unleashed an absolute bomb to Tyreek Hill for a 69-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Falcons. The ball traveled farther than any completed pass in 2017, 7 yards farther. It's been clear through three quarters who Mahomes is looking for -- Hill, Kelce and Kareem Hunt. Sammy Watkins has been an afterthought, and when they've tried to force it to Watkins, the results have been borderline disastrous.

Verdict: Believe it.

Listen, I'm not sure about Hill leading the league in receiving yards, but he's going to be a borderline top-10 receiver in Fantasy. And I get why people are calling him a bust at that cost because we've never seen anyone do what he did from an efficiency standpoint last year. But now he has a quarterback with a bigger arm, and by all indications a worse defense. I'm not excited about the Chiefs from a win-loss perspective, but they're going to be a ton of fun in Fantasy. Well, most of them anyway.

Watkins didn't get a target in the first preseason game, and I expected Mahomes to force it to him a little bit in the team's second game. He did, and the results were ugly. An interception, a dropped interception, and a drop from Watkins. It's fair to start wondering if Watkins is the reason he only got 70 targets in Los Angeles last year. He will have some big games, but good luck figuring out when those will be. He's the fourth option in this offense.

Even with the suspension, Jameis Winston is worth a late-round pick.

Believe it or not: Jameis Winston is work at late-round pick — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) August 20, 2018

I'm going to translate Ryan's tweet for you here. Is he worth a late-round pick? This preseason sure suggests he is. Winston has completed 24 of 31 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions. It's really an extension of where he left off in 2017. If you only look at the games Winston started and finished, he was on pace for nearly 5,000 yards through the air. Tampa Bay's run game looks pedestrian at best right now, and I'd expect another high-volume effort from Winston when he returns in Week 4.

Verdict: Believe it.

You can do a lot worse with your final non-kicker pick than a 24-year-old quarterback with top-five upside at the position. And Winston absolutely has that upside. Mike Evans should have a bounce-back season, and Chris Godwin looks like he's unseating DeSean Jackson to give Winston a good option on the other side of the field. The Bucs also have one of the best tight end duos in the league with Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

Trey Burton is going to be a top-five tight end.

Tre Burton top 3 TE end of season #BookIt — Shannon Dunne (@sdchecksin) August 20, 2018

I had to dial this back a little bit for Shannon. I don't think anyone believes Burton is leaping over Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz this year. But there's a wide chasm after that. Burton's has Kelce's old coach, Matt Nagy, directing the offense and flashed his upside with four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in the team's most recent preseason outing. Once you get past the big three at tight end, it's reasonable to believe anyone could finish No. 4, so why not Burton?

Verdict: Don't believe it.

It's strange that the Bears spent on Burton this offseason when they already had Adam Shaheen, but as we saw in the team's first preseason game, I still expect Shaheen to be involved once he's recovered from his ankle injury. Like we saw with Brate and Howard last year, sharing can really make it difficult for tight ends. Add in Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen and the emergence of Anthony Miller, and it really starts to get difficult to find the type of target volume Burton would need to be a different maker. I'll still take the volume of Greg Olsen and Delanie Walker or the touchdown upside of Jimmy Graham and Kyle Rudolph. If you want to reach on Burton hoping for a breakout, that's perfectly fine, but the numbers aren't in your favor. He's a low-end No. 1 tight end.

Peyton Barber is the starting running back in Tampa Bay.

It's common to see rookie running backs buried on the depth chart early in the preseason. Sometimes it's because of pass protection, often it's just a case of the coach trying to make them earn the role. That's what we all thought when we saw Peyton Barber ahead of Ronald Jones a few weeks ago, but if anything, Barber is strengthening his grip on the role. Betting on talent is great in Dynasty leagues and a fine late-round strategy, but in the middle rounds when you're desperate for a starting running back, Barber is the one you need to draft.

Verdict: Believe it.

Jones has struggled with pass protection, receiving, taking handoffs and seeing holes. That's a pretty huge part of the equation for a starting running back. Barber, meanwhile, has been the consummate professional. And that may be selling Barber short. He's a big back with good agility for his size and he ran for 1,017 yards and 13 touchdowns at Auburn against SEC defenses. He's no bum.

My guess would still be the Jones starts figuring things out at some point and earns a bigger piece of the pie, but Barber is a near lock to start Week 1, and I'd bet he's still starting when Winston returns. Barber is a great guy to pair with Mark Ingram.

