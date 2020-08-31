Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jake Delhomme talks Christian McCaffrey ( 1:58 )

The Bears, Vikings and Packers have each won the NFC North in the last three years. With all three teams hoping to get back to the postseason again, that division could be one of the toughest in football. How might a difficult schedule impact the 2020 Fantasy football rankings of stars like Aaron Rodgers, Dalvin Cook, and Allen Robinson? And where should each team's 2020 Fantasy football rookies fall among your picks?

One player the model is high on: Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. "Hollywood" lived up to his big-play reputation early in his rookie season, catching four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 1 throttling of the Dolphins. However, a Week 5 ankle sprain led to two missed games and kept him on the injury report for a total of seven weeks.

He'd eventually finish with 46 catches for 584 yards and seven scores in 2019, but was one of Baltimore's few bright spots in a divisional-round loss to the Titans with seven catches for 126 yards. This season, he's healthy and Baltimore's strong running game is sure to suck safeties into the box to open things up for Brown downfield. That's why SportsLine's model ranks him as its No. 14 wide receiver for 2020.

Another surprise: The model is fading Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, even though the 28-year-old has caught at least 96 passes for 1,196 yards and six touchdowns every year and made three consecutive Pro Bowls. While Allen should continue to see plenty of targets in the Chargers' offense, the issue could wind up being target quality.

Allen and longtime Chargers starter Philip Rivers developed plenty of trust over the last seven years, but Rivers signed with the Colts during the offseason. Now, the Chargers have Tyrod Taylor and rookie Justin Herbert battling it out for the starting quarterback role. Taylor has a career completion rate of 61.6 percent (Rivers is at 64.7), while Herbert completed just 64 percent in an Oregon offense that is designed to get the ball out of the quarterback's hands quickly. That's why the model ranks Allen as its No. 19 wide receiver for 2020 after he finished 2019 as the No. 13 pass-catcher.

