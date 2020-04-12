2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Michael Gallup, avoid Aaron Rodgers

Quarterback Deshaun Watson received another explosive weapon on Thursday when the Houston Texans traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in four of his last five seasons. Now, he's expected to be the No. 1 target in Houston's offense with DeAndre Hopkins now a member of the Arizona Cardinals. Should Cooks be among the top wide receivers in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings, or should you avoid selecting him altogether on draft day?

Cooks, who missed multiple games in 2019 due to a concussion, scored just two touchdowns last season in Los Angeles, but he's proven he has the capability to beat defenses deep with his blazing speed. Before determining your Fantasy football rankings 2020, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup. He exploded onto the Fantasy football scene in his second year as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. In fact, Gallup finished last season with 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns. In his final game of the year, Gallup caught five of seven targets for 98 yards and three touchdowns in Dallas' 47-16 win over Washington.

Gallup built a solid rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott last season, and he'll look to become a Fantasy football stalwart now that he's the clear-cut No. 2 receiver in Dallas. Plus, the 24-year-old will be lining up opposite Amari Cooper, which means he'll be seeing plenty of one-on-one or zone coverage. SportsLine's model says Gallup will finish the season as a top-20 wide receiver and outperform fellow household names like Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster and A.J. Green.

The model is fading Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A Fantasy stud for years, Rodgers had a steady campaign in 2019, finishing seventh among quarterbacks in total Fantasy points. But SportsLine's model is calling for major regression in 2020 and puts Rodgers at just No. 12 in its Fantasy football quarterback rankings, a fringe starter, behind players such as Carson Wentz, Tom Brady and Kyler Murray.

While Rodgers was exceptional at protecting the ball (four picks), he looked like more of a game manager under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. He averaged just 7.0 yards per completion and threw for only 26 touchdowns, his second-lowest career total in a full season as a starter. LaFleur was more committed to the run game as well, helping Aaron Jones pile up 1,084 yards and a league-tying 16 scores on the ground, taking valuable Fantasy points away from Rodgers in the red zone.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.