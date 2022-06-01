Every offseason, the Fantasy Football world tries to talk itself into the possibility that, hey, maybe tight end won't be so bad this year. Nobody knows who starts the discussion every year, but you hear it without fail.

NFL offenses are constantly evolving, after all, and when you see what matchup nightmares like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and George Kittle can do for their offenses, why wouldn't NFL teams find ways to get those kinds of players involved in their offenses? Players are getting bigger, stronger, and faster every year, and it always seems like we're just one year away from a sea change.

Of course, like the siren's song of Greek mythology, listening to that message can steer you off course when you're preparing for your drafts. Last year, it was T.J. Hockenson and Kyle Pitts who were going to help change the position, and their Average Draft Positions got pushed up into the fourth and fifth-round range as we tried to chase the next Kelce/Gronk/whoever.

And, as it turned out, neither managed to make much notable difference for Fantasy players. Hockenson averaged 11.9 PPR points per game while Pitts was at 10.4. Far from being difference makers who produced like wide receivers at tight end, Hockenson provided the same production Corey Davis (WR41) did, while Pitts wouldn't even have been a top-50 option at WR.

But hey, maybe tight end won't be so bad this year, right? The hype around Hockenson has died off a bit, but Pitts did have over 1,000 yards in his historic rookie season, while the likes of Cole Kmet and Albert Okwuegbunam, among others, provide some hope for breakouts. It could happen.

Or, maybe Andrews regresses after his breakout season; maybe Kelce finally runs out of steam in his age-33 season; maybe Pitts gets held back by mediocre QB player, Trey Lance holds George Kittle back, and Hockenson, Dallas Goedert, and Darren Waller struggle to stand out amid more crowded receiving corps than in years past.

So, sure, maybe this is the year tight end stops being such a disaster. It's possible. But I'd say it's equally likely the position ends up even worse than you think in 2022. Whether you want to try to pay a premium to find out on Draft Day is up to you, but here's how I'm viewing the position right now for 2022:

And here are my thoughts on some of the key names at tight end: