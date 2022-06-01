With Davante Adams being traded to Las Vegas this offseason, there's no real question who the No. 1 wide receiver taken in Fantasy Football leagues will be in 2022. Coming off his historic 2021, Kupp enters the season at the top of the wide receiver rankings. Is there any case to be made for someone else as the first wide receiver off the board?

I think you can quite easily make the case for how the likes of Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, or Ja'Marr Chase could end up being the No. 1 WR by the end of the season. In Adams' case, he's moving from a team that was 15th in pass attempts in 2021 to one that was seventh; if the Raiders funnel 30% of their targets to Adams the way the Packers did, that could help make up for whatever loss in quality of target he might face from the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr.

The case for Jefferson and Chase is similar and pretty obvious: They're historically productive young receivers with another year under their belt. If their teams decide to go more pass-heavy and they can retain their outrageous efficiency with more targets, you can see how either could be the No. 1 WR. It's a bet on elite talent with two guys who are still in their early 20s.

The problem is, that both Jefferson and Chase play on teams that aren't necessarily pass-first, and while we hope that might change, we haven't seen it for long enough from either squad to expect it. Jefferson did at least earn the kind of true Alpha No. 1 WR target share that you want to see from a No. 1 contender last season, with 27.5% of the team's targets going his way; if he could bump that up to 30% and supplant Adam Thielen as the team's top touchdown scorer, it's not hard to see Jefferson being the No. 1 guy.

Chase probably requires a bit more projecting to get there, to be honest. He was outrageously good as a rookie, averaging 18.0 yards per catch, 11.4 per target, and a touchdown rate over 10%. However, he had just 128 targets and arguably wasn't even the No. 1 target on his own team; Tee Higgins was on pace for more targets but missed three games, though Chase did out-target him, 35-30, in the playoffs. If Chase can sustain his outlier efficiency while bumping up to the 150-target range, he could challenge for that No. 1 spot, too, but that's asking a lot.

Any of those wide receivers, as well as Stefon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, and perhaps some other dark horse – nobody thought Kupp would be the top player in Fantasy this time last year, after all – could finish as the No. 1 option. However, despite the fact that Kupp has only done it once and is near the age where wide receivers tend to go over the hill, he seems like the obvious choice for the top wide receiver to draft this season.

Here's my updated top 48 wide receivers for 2022 re-draft leagues:

And here are my thoughts on some of the key players for 2022: