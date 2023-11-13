Purdy completed 19 of 26 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Jaguars.

Purdy threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the first quarter, added a 66-yard touchdown to George Kittle in the third and rounded out the scoring with a 22-yard connection to Kyle Juszczyk in the fourth. Christian McCaffrey had his 17-game touchdown streak snapped, but Deebo Samuel (shoulder) made his first appearance since Week 6 and added a 23-yard rushing touchdown to Purdy's trio of passing scores. After snapping a three-game losing streak Sunday in Jacksonville, Purdy will bring a 15:5 TD:INT into San Francisco's Week 11 home game against the Buccaneers.