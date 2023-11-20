Purdy completed 21 of 25 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Buccaneers. He added 14 rushing yards on four carries.

The nearly flawless performance resulted in a maximum QB rating of 158.3 for the day, putting Purdy in very exclusive company -- per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, Joe Montana is the only other QB in 49ers history to post a so-called perfect passing day while attempting at least 15 passes. Purdy hooked up with Christian McCaffrey for a four-yard score in the first quarter before putting the game away in the third with a 76-yard touchdown strike to Brandon Aiyuk and a three-yard TD to George Kittle. Purdy has a 6:0 TD:INT in two games since the Niners' bye, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 12 trip to Seattle.