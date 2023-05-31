GM John Lynch said Wednesday that "the early returns are really good" after Purdy (elbow) resumed throwing this week, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Trey Lance and Sam Darnold figure to take most of the practice reps this spring and possibly into training camp, but both Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have suggested Purdy is the favorite to top the depth chart once healthy, with Lynch using the term "leader in the clubhouse" twice now. Coming back from offseason UCL surgery, Purdy reportedly is a bit ahead of schedule and could be ready in time for Week 1 of his second NFL season.