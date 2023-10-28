Purdy cleared concussion protocol Saturday and has no injury designation ahead of the Week 8 matchup with the Bengals, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Although Purdy originally drew a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's game, this was the expected outcome. The second-year quarterback entered protocol following Monday's loss to the Vikings. Rapid progress throughout the week, beginning with a return to practice as a limited participant Thursday, ultimately led to his availability. Barring any setbacks, he should take on his usual role under center for the 49ers.