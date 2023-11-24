Purdy completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Thursday's 31-13 win over the Seahawks.

Purdy's only notable miscue from another solid performance came on his second attempt of the second half when he threw an interception that was taken back for Seattle's only touchdown of the evening. The 23-year-old was not fazed by his -- at the time -- potentially game-altering mistake, responding with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk later in the half that put the Seahawks away for good. Purdy finished with an efficient passing performance that lacked the flash of some of his recent fantasy lines. The sophomore starter is still producing at a high level with 838 passing yards and seven touchdowns while completing 75 percent of his passes in three outings since returning from the bye. Purdy will both physically and mentally prepare for next week's road tilt against the Eagles, which will be the first time the quarterback will face Philadelphia since severely injuring his elbow and taking a loss in last year's NFC Championship Game.