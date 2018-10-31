Beathard (wrist) participated in Wednesday's walk-through practice and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raiders, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The 49ers upgraded Beathard to limited participation on the final injury report after listing him as a non-participant Monday and Tuesday. His wrist injury isn't believed to be serious, but a short week means he'll likely play through soreness/discomfort if he does end up getting the start. Barrows speculates that the Niners might want to use this wrist injury as a convenient excuse to look at untested quarterback Nick Mullens in a game situation. It isn't a crazy idea for a team with no hope of reaching the playoffs, but coach Kyle Shanahan would probably still prefer to start Beathard if it's a realistic option. The 2017 third-round pick reportedly has been struggling to hold a football, and he acknowledged Wednesday that his wrist and thumb are "kind of messed up." We may not get an answer until Thursday, with Shanahan referring to Beathard as a game-time decision. It doesn't help that Matt Breida (ankle), Pierre Garcon (shoulder/knee) and Raheem Mostert (ankle) are also listed as questionable, potentially leaving Beathard/Mullens without enough help to take advantage of a favorable matchup.