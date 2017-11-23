49ers' C.J. Beathard: Avoids injury report
Beathard (thumb) wasn't listed on the 49ers' injury report Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Beathard has benefited from the 49ers' Week 11 bye, taking every first-team practice rep Wednesday over Jimmy Garoppolo. With his thumb injury a thing of the past, Beathard will continue to serve as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Seahawks and beyond.
