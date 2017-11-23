Beathard (thumb) wasn't listed on the 49ers' injury report Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Beathard has benefited from the 49ers' Week 11 bye, taking every first-team practice rep Wednesday over Jimmy Garoppolo. With his thumb injury a thing of the past, Beathard will continue to serve as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Seahawks and beyond.

