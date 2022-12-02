McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

An irritated knee won't stop McCaffrey from playing, while fellow 49ers back Elijah Mitchell is out with a far more serious knee injury and in danger of missing the rest of the season. With rookies Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price the only RBs behind him on the depth chart -- unless Tevin Coleman is called up from the practice squad -- McCaffrey could be headed for a huge workload Sunday as long as his knee holds up. Fellow dual threat Deebo Samuel is questionable with a deep quad bruise and could come down to a game-time decision.