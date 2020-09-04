Pettis' spot on the 53-man roster appears to be safe heading into Saturday's upcoming roster cuts, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Pettis' situation in San Francisco was looking bleak after a poor sophomore campaign led to the wideout being left off the active roster for the Super Bowl. Injuries have decimated the 49ers' receiver depth chart during training camp, but the 24-year-old has also improved his standing in the organization heading into the 2020 campaign. Pettis started by mending a rocky relationship with head coach Kyle Shanahan that stemmed from a failed "tough love" experiment in 2019. He has reportedly had an impressive camp showing as well. Pettis could end up surprising doubters with a renewed positive outlook and potential for a key role on offense -- if Deebo Samuel (foot) and Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) aren't ready by Week 1 -- to begin the season.