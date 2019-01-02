49ers' DeForest Buckner: Quiet finish to monster season

Buckner had four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 48-32 loss to the Rams.

Buckner was unable to record a sack for a third straight game, but that shouldn't take anything away from the tremendous improvement he showed overall. The 24-year-old finishes the 2018 season with 67 tackles and a career-high 12 sacks. Those pass-rush results are especially impressive coming from an interior lineman, finishing only behind Defensive Player of the Year candidate Aaron Donald (20.5 sacks) amongst defensive tackles. Buckner's ascension into IDP relevance this season should make him one of the few players at the position worth considering for fantasy.