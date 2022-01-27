Mitchell (knee) will be a limited practice participant Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
After sitting out Wednesday's session, Mitchell is ramping up his activity level as he continues to deal with a knee injury stemming from a Week 13 road matchup with the Seahawks. Still, he's rid himself of a designation by the release of the 49ers' final practice report for three straight weeks, which he'll aim to do Friday. Assuming he's good to go for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at the Rams, Mitchell should approach his 23 touches per game from the past four outings.
