Mitchell (illness) doesn't have a game designation for Sunday against the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mitchell overcame an illness and may now make his first start of the season with Christian McCaffrey (calf) ruled out for Sunday's game. It is possible Jordan Mason and/or Tyrion Davis-Price also get some of McCaffrey's usual snaps/touches, especially with the 49ers locked into the No. 1 seed for the NFC playoffs.