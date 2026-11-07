The Eagles elevated Mitchell from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.

This marks Mitchell's third elevation of the campaign, meaning Philadelphia will need to sign him to the active roster after Week 9 if there's an expectation that he'll remain the team's No. 2 RB behind Saquon Barkley. With Barkley not operating at 100 percent last Sunday at Washington, Mitchell handled 57 percent of the snaps to the former's 32 percent, but Barkley's 14 touches went for 54 yards from scrimmage and one TD, while Mitchell produced just 37 total yards on 15 touches. The breakdown of work may skew more in Barkley's direction this week considering he entered the weekend without a designation for Sunday's matchup, but Mitchell figures to remains involved out of the Eagles backfield.