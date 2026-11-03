Mitchell reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Mitchell was heavily involved in Philadelphia's loss at Washington in Week 8, carrying the ball 11 times for 34 yards and adding four catches on six targets for three yards. Starter Saquon Barkley was in and out of Sunday's contest with a back injury, and he was less effective than Mitchell as a rusher. Mitchell can be elevated from the practice squad once more this season before the Eagles would have to sign him to the active roster for him to be allowed to suit up for regular-season games.