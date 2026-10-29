Mitchell reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Mitchell is a prime candidate for promotion or elevation to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. The running back played 14 offensive snaps in the Eagles' Week 7 loss to the Cowboys, logging three carries for 11 yards in the contest. With Saquon Barkley (hamstring) banged up and Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) moved to IR, Mitchell could be the team's No. 2 rusher for Week 8 behind Jaydon Blue.