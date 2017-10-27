Reid has accepted his new role as an outside linebacker, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

The writing was on the wall after Reid was deployed as the weak-side linebacker on passing downs last Sunday against the Cowboys, but the former safety's verbal confirmation makes the move official. The 0-7 49ers understandably want to get an extended look at Jaquiski Tartt at strong safety, but defensive coordinator Robert Saleh believes Reid's versatility will shine as a linebacker. Moving athletic safeties down in the formation is a growing trend in the NFL, and we've seen fellow NFC West players Deone Bucannon and Mark Barron make the transition and develop into IDP forces. The question surrounding Reid's situation is whether or not he will serve an every-down role with Reuben Foster (ankle/ribs), Ray-Ray Armstrong and Eli Harold in the mix. If the veteran is able to carve out a significant role following the change, then he could actually see a boost in IDP value down the stretch.