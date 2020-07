Wilson has been placed on the 49ers' reserve/COVID-19 list, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wilson's placement on the list means that he's either tested positive for COVID-19 or had close contact with an infected person. The 24-year-old is slated to work in a reserve role in the 49ers' backfield this season behind Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon.