McKinnon (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Per the report, this marks McKinnon's first time out there since a "two-practice cameo (a) couple weeks ago." As McKinnon works his way back from the torn right ACL he suffered last September, it seems unlikely he'll be handed much of a role out of the gate this season. With that in mind, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida figure to handle the bulk of the 49ers' backfield duties come Week 1.

