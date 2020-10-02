Garoppolo (ankle) will not play Sunday night against the Eagles, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Garoppolo, RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and TE Jordan Reed (knee) have been ruled out, while TE George Kittle (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (foot) and RB Jerick McKinnon (ribs) have been cleared to play. With Nick Mullens set for another start under center, Garoppolo will hope to make it back for Week 5 against Miami.