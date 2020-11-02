Reed (knee) could have a major role in the 49ers' passing game once activated with George Kittle (foot) expected to be sidelined for eight weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kittle could miss the rest of the season with a broken bone in his foot, which opens up a significant target share in San Francisco's passing game. Reed was designated to return from injured reserve last week and is back practicing, and coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday he's optimistic Reed could be ready for Thursday's matchup with the Packers. The 30-year-old caught nine passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns during Kittle's two-game absence earlier this season, though he went down with the knee injury during the second of those two contests. Ross Dwelley may also have an increased role with Kittle sidelined, but Reed is clearly the better option in the passing game when healthy.