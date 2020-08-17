Williams did not practice Sunday due to a calf injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The severity of Williams' injury remains undisclosed, but he'll have ample time to get healthy ahead of Sept. 13's season-opener against Arizona. When healthy, the 28-year-old will be a key contributor in San Francisco's secondary as the team's top slot corner.
More News
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Staying in San Francisco•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Strong out of slot•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: All clear for Saturday•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Credited with full practice Tuesday•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Out for Week 15•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Doesn't practice Wednesday•