Williams (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Williams battled a hip injury in the lead-up to this game, but it's unclear if the two injuries are linked. His absence is a major hit to a 49ers cornerback corps that's already without Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), Richard Sherman (calf) and Emmanuel Moseley (concussion).
