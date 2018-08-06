49ers' K'Waun Williams: Out another week
Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for at least one week, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Williams went down during Sunday's practice with a left ankle injury, and while the team said he avoided any injury that would require a long-term recovery, the 49ers will still look to exercise caution. This rules out Williams for their preseason opener against the Cowboys on Thursday, which leaves them rather thin at cornerback for the contest with Richard Sherman (hamstring) sidelined this week as well.
More News
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Injures left ankle Sunday•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Holds starting job all year•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Dressing Sunday vs. Giants•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Will sit again Sunday•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Will not play Sunday•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Unlikely to play Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
Opportunity for young Bengals
There's more opportunity for receivers in Cincinnati. Can John Ross or Tyler Boyd take adv...
-
WR Fantasy draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
Five big questions at WR
To kick off our wide receiver preview, our trio of Fantasy football experts take a look at...
-
Ranking Browns after Coleman trade
Corey Coleman has been traded to the Bills. What does that mean for the rest of the Browns'...