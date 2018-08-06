Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for at least one week, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williams went down during Sunday's practice with a left ankle injury, and while the team said he avoided any injury that would require a long-term recovery, the 49ers will still look to exercise caution. This rules out Williams for their preseason opener against the Cowboys on Thursday, which leaves them rather thin at cornerback for the contest with Richard Sherman (hamstring) sidelined this week as well.