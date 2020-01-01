Play

Juszczyk caught his lone pass for a 49-yard gain during Sunday's 26-21 win over Seattle.

Juszczyk delivered some devastating blocks out of the backfield Sunday, but his biggest play came in the slot midway through the third quarter when he stutter-stepped his defender and got open downfield for a 49-yard gain to set up a Raheem Mostert touchdown. Thanks to Juszczyk's efforts, the 49ers will have a bye this coming week and will take on the Eagles, Seahawks or Vikings in the divisional round. Sunday's reception was the only touch Juszczyk recorded against any of those teams this season.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories