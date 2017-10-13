49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Available on trade block

The 49ers are shopping Bowman, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bowman was arguably the league's best inside linebacker at his peak, and while he's piled up 38 tackles in five games this season, the 49ers might limit him to an early down role once 2017 first-round pick Reuben Foster (ankle) is available. Even if a trade comes to fruition, Bowman's days as a top IDP option likely are numbered. A trade would make a lot of sense for a rebuilding Niners team, though Bowman's sizable contract could make it tough to work something out.