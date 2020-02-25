49ers' Nick Mullens: No action as backup
Mullens only recorded three kneel downs in 2019.
Mullens won the backup role behind Jimmy Garoppolo after throwing for 2,277 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his absence in 2018. The latter returned from an ACL tear at full strength this season, which kept the former undrafted free agent on the bench for the team's run to the Super Bowl. Mullens will be an exclusive rights free agent this upcoming offseason, so it will be easy for San Francisco to keep the 24-year-old under contract for one more year as the backup if they so desire.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
Joe Burrow Prospect Profile
Joe Burrow is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
2/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew makes their early picks for the top 2020 breakouts, including quarterbacks with...
-
Dynasty rankings, trade chart, tiers
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football content currently at CBS Sports? You've come...