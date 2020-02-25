Play

Mullens only recorded three kneel downs in 2019.

Mullens won the backup role behind Jimmy Garoppolo after throwing for 2,277 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his absence in 2018. The latter returned from an ACL tear at full strength this season, which kept the former undrafted free agent on the bench for the team's run to the Super Bowl. Mullens will be an exclusive rights free agent this upcoming offseason, so it will be easy for San Francisco to keep the 24-year-old under contract for one more year as the backup if they so desire.

