Gipson finished with 61 combined tackles (43 solo) and five interceptions across 17 regular-season games with the 49ers in 2022.

Gipson signed with San Francisco to serve as safety depth, but his strong play vaulted him into a starting role by midseason. The veteran safety proved to be an effective starting option at free safety, so there is a good chance the 49ers will be bidding on his services during the free agent period this offseason.