The 49ers elevated Gipson to the active roster Saturday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
The 10-year pro joined the 49ers on Aug. 22, and while he didn't survive roster cuts on Aug. 30, he landed on the team's practice squad two days later. With Jimmie Ward (hamstring) on IR to start the season, Saturday's move may be a common one over the first four weeks to ensure suitable depth at safety for San Francisco.
