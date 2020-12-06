Robinson (knee), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old was added to the injury report after suffering the knee injury during Friday's practice, but it appears the issue won't prevent him from suiting up this weekend. However, Robinson likely still needs to go through a pregame workout, so it's worth keeping an eye on his status ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.