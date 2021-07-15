Robinson will play 2021 under a franchise tag, as he didn't sign a multi-year contract before the Thursday deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Reports from the past week suggested it was a long shot for Robinson and the Bears to work anything out. The soon-to-be 28-year-old thus stands to make $17.98 million this upcoming season, before hitting free agency (or receiving a second franchise tag) next spring. Robinson probably isn't thrilled, but his decision to sign the franchise tender in March suggests he isn't planning a holdout. Coming off back-to-back seasons with 150-plus targets, he'll hope to get a QB upgrade after the Bears added Andy Dalton and Justin Fields in the offseason.