Bears' Cameron Meredith: Developing chemistry with Mike Glennon
Meredith is clearly on the same page with starting quarterback Mike Glennon, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
During practice, Meredith was one of Glennon's favorite targets, and the duo connected on a pair of big plays, even though the quarterback missed Meredith when he was open on a deep pass down the left seam. Meredith is currently being selected about 99 picks into average fantasy drafts, and could be a draft-day steal as a lead receiver. Despite the Bears projecting to be a run-first offense, there'll be plenty of opportunities for the passing game to prosper against defenses that put extra defenders in the box to try and slow down Jordan Howard.
