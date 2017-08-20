Meredith caught two of his four targets for 26 yards Saturday against the Cardinals.

Meredith led the team in targets, and was clearly used as the team's top option in the passing attack. He was also targeted on a deep pass down the left sideline by Mike Glennon, but after Meredith got past his defender, the cornerback took a holding penalty rather than allowing the receiver to make a big play. He's still looking like a great upside pick in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts.