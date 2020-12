Kmet caught four passes for 41 yards in the Bears' 36-7 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Kmet cemented his role as Chicago's lead tight end with his second straight seven-target performance, although it was Jimmy Graham who scored the only tight-end touchdown for the team. Despite his increased volume since Week 10, he's yet to surpass 45 yards in a game this season, making him a floor play during the fantasy playoffs.