Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Snags one pass in loss
Patterson caught a five-yard pass on his only target and added 34 yards on two kick returns during Sunday's 22-14 loss to Philadelphia.
Patterson is among the league's best kick returners, ranking first in the NFL with 451 return yards and second with 30.1 yards per kick return, but that explosiveness hasn't translated to the offense. Patterson is averaging just one catch per game and 4.9 yards per catch. The Bears' passing attack, in general, has been weak with the regression of Mitchell Trubisky and it's difficult to imagine Patterson's talents as a returner transferring over to offense, even Sunday against Detroit's 30th-ranked pass defense.
More News
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Receives three touches•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Scores touchdown•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet performance•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Practices in full•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Five touches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Bye stashes, waiver adds
Issues with Kareem Hunt, Mark Andrews, David Johnson, bye-week waiver help and trade advice?...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Like Mike?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including a...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Newton goes to IR: Fantasy fallout
Cam Newton won't finish the season for the Panthers. Dave Richard analyzes what his absence...
-
Week 10 WR Preview: Look to Miami
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 Waivers: Survive the byes
With six teams on bye in Week 10, you're going to need more help than ever. Here are Jamey...