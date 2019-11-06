Patterson caught a five-yard pass on his only target and added 34 yards on two kick returns during Sunday's 22-14 loss to Philadelphia.

Patterson is among the league's best kick returners, ranking first in the NFL with 451 return yards and second with 30.1 yards per kick return, but that explosiveness hasn't translated to the offense. Patterson is averaging just one catch per game and 4.9 yards per catch. The Bears' passing attack, in general, has been weak with the regression of Mitchell Trubisky and it's difficult to imagine Patterson's talents as a returner transferring over to offense, even Sunday against Detroit's 30th-ranked pass defense.