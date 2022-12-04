Montgomery rushed 14 times for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-19 loss to the Packers. He also caught four of five targets for six yards.
Montgomery scored from seven yards in the second quarter to give him a fourth rushing touchdown on the campaign. While quarterback Justin Fields outgained him with 71 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown run, Montgomery turned in a solid performance as Chicago's lead tailback. He'll now gain some rest over the Bears' bye week prior to returning in Week 15 to face a tough Eagles defense.
